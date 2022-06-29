GO FIRST inaugurates direct flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi

Kochi : GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) yesterday achieved a milestone by introducing triweekly to and fro direct flights from Kochi to Abu Dhabi. The inaugural flight, G8 063 to Abu Dhabi, was flagged off from Kochi last evening at 20:05 hours.

GO FIRST will operate three direct flight services per week between Kochi and Abu Dhabi and bookings are now open at an attractive return fare starting from INR 15793. This region will strengthen GO FIRST’s international footprint in the Middle East and will enable an affordable world class travel experience for the passengers.

The flight was flagged off by Mr. Suhas (IAS), MD – CIAL; in presence of Mr. Shabeer, Executive Director – CIAL; Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Head Of Operations – CIAL; Mr. Anoop Krishna, FRRO; Mr.Vijesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Of Customs; Mr. Sumeet Sharma, Sr. Commandant (CISF); Mr. Chandran, Chief Of Immigration; Mr. Prasanna Kumar, JGM – Airports Authority of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST said,“Abu Dhabi has always been a focus city for us. We are pleased to inaugurate new non-stop flights connecting Kerala with Abu Dhabi which will not only benefit the blue-collar workers, but also the travellers who are planning to visit UAE and Kerala during the summer holidays.”