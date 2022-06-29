Petroleum Ministry and ONGC announce ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakhs each to families of four deceased in Mumbai High helicopter incident

New Delhi: As an immediate measure, both the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) have announced ex-gratia payment of ₹15 lakh each (Total ₹30 lakh) for each family of the four persons who lost their life in the unfortunate helicopter incident on Arabian Sea.

Apart from the ex-gratia, one senior ONGC executive each has been assigned to help the families of deceased employees. The executives will be responsible for facilitating their logistics, boarding, lodging, counselling, interaction with police authorities, transportation of mortal remains, accompanying the families to their respective home station and any local support.

In order to extend all possible help to the survivors, a team of ONGC officers has also been associated with the survivors. The associated officers would facilitate in their logistics, boarding and accompany them to their home towns.

On 28 June 2022, a helicopter on board with nine (9) passengers, including two pilots, made an emergency landing on Arabian Sea, around a nautical mile away from ONGC offshore rig Sagar Kiran. While a fast rescue action saved five persons, the incident resulted in the loss of four precious lives. Three of the deceased were ONGC employees, while the fourth was an employee of a business partner.