Get Filmi with Singer Simantinee Roy on Rizzle

Mumbai : Rizzle has created waves with its innovative videos and features. It now has a new artist joining its family. USA-based singer, songwriter, and performer with Indian roots, Simantinee Roy, is now on the Rizzle app with her latest single, Awaara.

Rizzle has always been at the forefront and believes in innovation. With new talent like Simantinee, audiences will glimpse music from a creator who strongly believes in spreading cultural heritage and traditions.

The storyline of the video ‘Awaara’ complements the lyrics and portrays a transformational journey. Simantinee Roy, former Miss Tripura, Miss Photogenic – Miss East India believes in experimenting with different music genres and always comes up with something new for the audience. She has performed with some of the most prominent singers of India across the globe. She is all set to showcase her talent on the Rizzle app and engage the audience with exciting content.

Speaking about the overall association, Simantinee Roy shares, “I am stoked to be a part of the Rizzle family. It has been an exciting journey for me, and I cannot wait to see creators make short videos on my latest song, Awaara using Rizzle’s Rimix and Fimli features, adding amazing effects onto short videos.”

Speaking about the overall association Sana Afreen, CCO & Program Manager at Rizzle, shares, “We are delighted to have the talented and charismatic Simantinee on board. Her musical expertise is evident in her new song Awaara, which our creators can now create Filmi’s with and add those Bollywood-inspired special effects to their creations.”

With the Rizzle Rockstar contest underway, Rizzle is fast becoming the go-to platform for talented artists. A whole new generation of musicians has found a new home in Rizzle.