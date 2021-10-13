Result of Written Examination of Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants)- 2021

New Delhi: On the basis of the result of written part of CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2021 held by UPSC on 08th August, 2021, the candidates with the under-mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. The candidature of all the candidates whose Roll Numbers are shown in the list is Provisional, subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep the said prescribed certificates ready.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time & venue of the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests, to be conducted by them. In case, any candidate does not receive the call letter for Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests (MST) in due course of time, he/she may contact the HQ, DG, Indo Tibetan Border Policeon Telephone No. 011-24369482/ 011-24369483 & e-mail ID [email protected] andU.P.S.C. through letter or FAX immediately, to facilitate delivery of communications to them promptly.

The candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination are required to get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc. through the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in . Online Detailed Application Form will be available on the Commission’s website from 21.10.2021 to 03.11.2021 till 6.00 P. M. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission are also available on the website.

Candidates who have finally submitted his Detailed Application Form (DAF) will be issued call letter by the Nodal Authority i.e. ITBP to appear for the PST/PET & MST. The candidates will have to produce the call letter along with hard copy of finally submitted DAF and photo identity proof viz. Aadhar card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card etc. at the allotted centers for appearing at the PST/PET/MST.

Candidates are advised to intimate change in their address, if any, to the HQ, DG, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Block No. 2, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110 003 or contact at Telephone No. 011-24369482/ 011-24369483 & e-mail ID [email protected] orU.P.S.C. through letter or FAX immediately, to facilitate delivery of communications to them promptly.

The marks-sheets of all candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

The candidates can access their marks-sheet after keying in their Roll Number and date of birth. The printed/hard copies of the marks-sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission’s website, beyond which such requests would not be entertained.