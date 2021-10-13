Honouring teachers is a glorious tradition of Indian culture: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, today stressed the importance of the foundational role played by teachers in shaping the lives of children and youngsters and said that Indian culture always accorded respect and reverence to gurus.

Presenting an award instituted in memory of the Vice President’s teacher, Shri Poluri Hanumajjanakirama Sarma to Shri Kovela Suprasannacharya in Hyderabad for his contributions in the field of poetry and literature, Shri Naidu paid rich tributes to his mentors, including late Shri Hanumajjanakirama Sarma.

Shri Naidu appreciated the awardee for introducing a new trend in Telugu literary criticism and for incorporating the views of Indian thinkers, who fought against discrimination in certain sections of the society.

The Vice President said that everyone should always remember and remain grateful to their teachers and gurus for their guidance and mentoring in shaping their careers.

The award, instituted at the personal initiative of the Vice President by the Telangana Saraswatha Parishath, seeks to recognize contributions to the Telugu language.

Lauding Telangana Saraswatha Parishath for its efforts in preserving and propagating the Telugu language, he reiterated that the medium of instruction should be in the mother tongue up to primary school or high school. Similarly, local language should be used extensively in the administration and judiciary as well.

On the occasion, the Vice President also released two books titled – ‘Amritotsava Bharathi’ and ‘Sri Devulapalli Ramanujarao’.

Telangana Saraswatha Parishath President, Acharya Yelluri Shivareddy, Telangana Government Advisor, Dr. K.V. Ramanachari, Telangana Saraswatha Parishath General Secretary Shri J. Chennayya, recipient of the award, Acharya Kovela Suprasannacharya, and others were present on the occasion.