Vistara Wellness Initiative Impacts 16000+ Beneficiaries In Second Phase

Delhi : Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, today announced the reach and impact of the second phase of its flagship CSR program – ‘Vistara Wellness Initiative’. The airline has reached out to the most marginalised and vulnerable families with 4,000 wellness kits, comprising hygiene and nutrition essentials, bringing relief to more than 16,000 beneficiaries affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spearheaded by Vistara, in collaboration with the Tata Community Initiatives Trust, and supported by the volunteers from the local implementing partner, Robin Hood Army, the initiative was implemented in 28 cities in India.

Rashmi Soni, Vice-president & Head of Corporate Communications and CSR, Vistara, said, “Community service and giving back to society are deeply ingrained in Vistara’s culture. With support from the Tata Community Initiatives Trust (TCIT) and the volunteers from Robin Hood Army, we are glad to have been able to provide immediate support to communities impacted by the pandemic. This initiative is a reaffirmation of our collective efforts to address the critical needs of the society.”

The ‘Vistara Wellness Initiative’ as part of One Tata response was first rolled out in April 2020, in collaboration with Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), under which over 50,000 long shelf-life nutritious food items were distributed to frontline health workers. It was followed by the National Nutrition Month observed by the airline throughout the month of September 2020, with extensive support by its employees to provide over 1000 wellness kits to local communities affected by the pandemic. Under this flagship program, the airline has now further ramped up its efforts to reach out to more families across the country. The various initiatives demonstrated their values of collaboration and partnerships to protect and empower the affected communities.