Centre for Japanese Language and Mitsubishi CSR Programme for Sports at KIIT & KISS

Bhubaneswar: HE. Mr. Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India in the presence of HE. Mr. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India; Yoji Taguchi, Chairman & Managing Director, Mitsubishi Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.; Shusuke Suto, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India Pvt. Ltd are on a visit to KIIT and KISS to inaugurate a center for Japanese language, Centre of Excellence, Internship and Mitsubishi CSR Programme for Sports on 14th October 2021. This one-of-its-kind facility in Odisha.

The Japanese language center will promote understanding and appreciation of Japanese language and culture, particularly among students, and contribute to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries. Under the internship arrangements, Mitsubishi Group, a 150-year old multinational company, will accept meritorious KIIT students, who have achieved a certain level of proficiency in the Japanese language, as interns. Mitsubishi Group will also extend support to Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) students as part of their CSR activities.

The initiative of the Embassy of Japan, Mitsubishi Group Companies and KIIT & KISS will provide a new impetus to the people-to-people exchanges between Japan and India, even as the two countries are set to celebrate the start of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations said, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS.

Among others, senior officials from the Embassy of Japan in India, Ministry of External Affairs, Mitsubishi Group; Prof. Hrusikesh Mohanty, VC, KIIT Deemed to be University; Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC; Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT Deemed to be University and senior officials of KIIT and KISS will attend the inaugural ceremony, which will be held in hybrid mode.