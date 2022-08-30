Formation of Madhya Pradesh Yoga Commission ratified

New Delhi : A meeting of the Council of Ministers was held in Mantralaya today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Cabinet approved the formation of Madhya Pradesh Yoga Commission with the objective of providing healthy lifestyle and disease free life to every citizen of the state. The Commission will conduct its activities through Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan.

The School Education Department will be the administrative department of Madhya Pradesh Yoga Commission. In the Commission, the non-government person working in the field of yoga nominated by the state government and making very special contribution will be the Chairman. The President (ex-officio) of Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan will continue as the Vice-Chairman of the Yoga Commission. Five persons having experience in the field of yoga, nominated by the state government, will remain as non-government members. Director of Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan will act as ex-officio secretary.

Registration of Yoga Commission will be done under the Societies Act. Representatives of Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary of School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, AYUSH, Medical Education, Social Justice, Sports and Youth Welfare, Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Caste Development and Backward Classes Minority Welfare Department will be official members. The tenure of non-official members will be 5 years.

Rs 10 lakh incentive to Badminton player Shri Priyanshu Rajawat

Considering a special case, the Cabinet decided to sanction Rs 10 lakh as incentive to badminton player Priyanshu Rajawat for earning gold medal in Thomas Cup.

Mineral resources

The ‘Samadhan Yojana’ has been approved by the Cabinet for the recovery of mineral revenue arrears in the Mineral Resources Department. Under the scheme, the interest payable on mineral revenue arrears from the year 1960-61 to the year 2009-10 has been completely waived. During the period from 2010-11 to 2019-20, it was decided to completely waive the interest payable on the outstanding amount up to Rs 5 lakh and to give 18 percent rebate on the interest payable on the outstanding amount above Rs 5 lakh. According to this, after giving exemption, recovery of Rs 66 crore 48 lakh along with interest will be ensured against the principal outstanding amount of Rs 60 crore 7 lakh. The Samadhan Yojana will be applicable only till October 31, 2022. If there are court cases against mineral arrears, then the suit can be withdrawn after depositing the amount in this scheme. With the implementation of the scheme, recovery of pending dues from the year 1960-61 to the year 2019-20 will be ensured.

Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection

The Cabinet gave its approval for creation of 365 posts of computer operators in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department for smooth implementation of Targeted Public Distribution System and other departmental schemes. In this way, the post of one computer operator will be created for each 52 district headquarters and 313 development blocks. The posts will be filled through outsourcing organization.

Other decisions

The Cabinet approved the draft to restore the Madhya Pradesh Private University (Establishment and Operation) Amendment Bill, 2022. According to the Amendment Bill, 2022, Prestige University Indore, Times University Bhopal, Dr. Preeti Global University Shivpuri and L.N.C.T. Vidyapeeth University Indore has been established. Along with this, the draft of the bill was approved for the establishment of other 3 private universities including Amaltas University Dewas, Aryavart University Sehore and Vikrant University Gwalior.

E-tender was invited for sale of Government Helicopter Bell-430 due to accident in the year 2003, its manufacturing was stopped by the manufacturing body and it was not airworthy. The Cabinet has approved the sale of this helicopter, its spares and spares engine in the e-tender to the organization offering the first maximum H-1 amount of Rs 2 crore 57 lakh 17 thousand 777.

Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan

In order to promote research and comprehensive study in the teaching field of Sanskrit language and its literature, Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan was established in 2008 through an Act for other subjects related to it to regulate Sanskrit education at the school level. It is headquartered in M.P. Nagar Bhopal.