“One District One Product” scheme will give prosperity to small entrepreneurs and craftsmen

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended warm greetings and good wishes to the artisans, craftsmen and small entrepreneurs on the Small Industries Day. CM Shri Chouhan has wished that small micro industries, businesses and small industries should grow continuously, employment opportunities should be created and economic prosperity should come in the lives of the people associated with them. Lakhs of skilled people associated with small scale industries will be encouraged by the “One District One Product” scheme in Madhya Pradesh. They will get the value of their skill and labour.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that small scale industries have an important role in the economic development of the country. Small scale industries are making an important contribution in the making of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. By encouraging small scale industries in the state, land, electricity and all necessary facilities are being given to them at concessional prices. These efforts are also creating new employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to all the small entrepreneurs and craftsmen to give employment to other people also. The government will help you in every possible way.