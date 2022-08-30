Chief Minister Shri Chouhan made a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid a courtesy call on President Smt. Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. This was the first courtesy call of Mrs. Murmu after she became the President. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan presented President Smt. Murmu with a bunch of flowers and greeted him on behalf of the people of the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed in detail the development and public welfare works in the state, especially the schemes for the welfare of weaker sections of the society. President Smt. Murmu praised the public welfare works being done in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan extended an invitation to President Smt. Murmu to visit Madhya Pradesh, which President Smt. Murmu gladly accepted.