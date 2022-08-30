CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan greets the people of the state on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. CM Shri Chouhan has said that the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will strengthen the atmosphere of social harmony, accord and unity in the country and the state and Lord Ganesh, the destroyer of obstacles, will bring happiness in the lives of all of us.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has appealed to the general public to make efforts to install small Ganesh idols made of clay keeping in mind the environmental protection. CM Shri Chouhan has prayed to Lord Ganesh for the prosperity of the state.