Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls on Union Minister Shri RK Singh

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union Minister of Energy, New and Renewable Energy Shri RK Singh at Shram Shakti Bhawan in New Delhi today and apprised him about the current energy scenario of the state and discussed various problems of the energy sector.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told Union Minister Shri Singh that Madhya Pradesh has brought down transmission loss from 41 percent to 20 percent in one year. CM Shri Chouhan apprised the Union Minister about the progress of the state in the field of renewable energy. He informed that world’s largest floating solar plant of 600 megawatt capacity is under construction in Omkareshwar, in which PPA agreements of 300 megawatt have been signed so far. Solar power plants are to be set up in Morena and Chhatarpur districts in the near future. He informed that energy storage capacity is also being developed in power projects in the state, in which surplus energy can be stored and utilised in case of shortage. Work is also being done on hybrid plants based on solar and wind energy in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that the states are dependent on the power banking system to meet the demand of electricity. In the power banking system, Madhya Pradesh gives its surplus power to other states. Power is taken back from those states when there is a high demand at the time of sowing and irrigation of crops. This banking arrangement does not involve any kind of commercial transaction. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan requested to keep the electricity banking system out of the purview of default. He also requested to provide access to the state discoms and generating companies on PRAAPTI portal so that the information related to electricity and payment data can be updated in a timely manner. CM Shri Chouhan informed that Madhya Pradesh maintains its power plants in the month of September. He also urged the Union Minister to grant permission regarding maintenance.

Union Minister Shri Singh appreciated Madhya Pradesh for reducing transmission loss. He also assured Chief Minister Shri Chouhan to provide all possible help on all issues.