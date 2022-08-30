CM Jai Ram Thakur presides over Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh programme at Rampur in Shimla district

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while presiding over the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ celebrations to commemorate 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh, inaugurated and laid foundation stones of nine developmental projects worth Rs. 24.66 crore in Rampur Bushahr Assembly Constituency of Shimla district today.

While addressing a mammoth public meeting at Rampur Bushahr, the Chief Minister said that the people of Rampur have a special place in his heart. He said that whenever he visits the area, people of Rampur have always accorded him rousing welcome. He sought the support of people of Rampur Bushahr Assembly Constituency in coming general assembly elections by giving their mandate in favour of BJP candidate.

He said that the Nation was celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate 75 years of Independence and Himachal Pradesh on the other hand was also celebrating 75 years of its existence. He said that these 75 years have been witness to an eventful developmental journey of the State. Every citizen of Himachal Pradesh has made his/her contribution in this developmental voyage of the State. He said that the contributions of every Chief Minister of the State, be it Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar, Ram Lal Thakur, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal, have remained immense in making this State one of the most developed State of the country. Decision of the State Government to organize 75 events was aimed at remembering the contributions of all the leaders and people of the State. He said that it was unfortunate that initiative of the Government was not going well with some Congress leaders.

While tracing out the developmental history of the State, Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh has made unprecedented development in all spheres. In the year 1948 the per capita income in the State was only Rs. 240 which has now increased to Rs. 2,01,873 and literacy rate of the State has gone upto 83 percent which was 4.8 percent in 1948. The agricultural production in the State has increased from 954 metric tonnes to 1500 metric tonnes and foodgrains production in 1948 was 1.99 lakh MT which has increased to 15.14 lakh MT, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State had witnessed unprecedented development during the last about five years of the present State Government. He said that schemes such as HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna, Shagun Yojna etc. have provided a helping hand to every household in need. The present Government has worked with a motto ‘Jahan Gareeb Vahan Sarkar’. He said that an amount of Rs. 1300 crore was being spent on providing social security pension to the needy. He himself was from a poor family, and understands the needs and aspirations of the common man. He said that it was strange that the leaders who remained at the helm of affairs for several years in the State, did not think of starting such welfare schemes for providing a helping hand to the vulnerable sections of the society. He urged the people to give their wholehearted support to the State Government to achieve the target of ‘Mission Repeat’. He also thanked the people of the State for their cooperation and support during the testing time of Covid-19 pandemic as it was due to their support that the State pioneered in the country in providing free first and second vaccination dose against covid-19 to all the eligible population.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was providing 50 percent concession to women passenger on fare in HRTC buses from the month of July this year and free power upto 125 units per month to electric domestic consumers. He said that the State Government was also providing free water in rural areas of the State. This was not going well with the Congress leaders and they were accusing the State Government for making the people of the State habitual of freebies. He urged the people of the State to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so as the double engine Governments and the Centre and the State goes on uninterruptedly.

He said that the Congress Party was a sinking ship and all its senior leaders were leaving the party. He said that Ghulam Nabi Azad left the Congress after 52 years alleging that the Party was in hands of immature and arrogant leadership. He said that similarly, Anand Sharma also resigned from a Committee of Congress after being ignored within the Party. Two Congress MLAs of the State have also joined BJP recently.

He also announced Rs. 20 lakh for the construction of Press Club Rampur to facilitate the journalists. The college Hostel building would also be repaired and renovated soon.

He also inaugurated Rs. 1.28 crore Gravity Water Supply Scheme to Chandi Baranda in GP Chandi Baranda Tehsil Rampur, Rs. 1.83 crore Gravity Water Supply Scheme to various habitations of GP Jahoo and Khuni Panoli in Tehsil Nankhari, Rs. 1.61 crore WSS Syarla Ketu Batki and Taklech in GP Taklech, Rs. 86 lakh WSS Kandi Pat in GP Kashapat Tehsil Rampur, Rs.1.02 crore providing household connection to individuals in GP Addu, Gahan, Jahoo, Khunni, Panoli, Kharanhan under Jal Shakti section Gahan phase-I, Rs. 3.24 crore for the development of heliport at Rampur and PHC building Lalsa in Tehsil Rampur.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of Rs. 6.45 crore Gravity Water Supply Scheme to various habitations of GP Jahoo and Khunni Panoli in Tehsil Nankhari and Rs. 6.15 crore Gravity Water Supply Scheme to various habitations of GP Majholi Tipper and Kaleda Majheoti in Tehsil Nankhari.

Earlier, in the morning the Chief Minister visited the famous Bhima Kali temple at Sarahan, near Rampur and paid obeisance there.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the eventful 75 years developmental journey of the State has been full of achievements and credit of this goes to the developmental oriented policies and programmes of the successive Governments and the hardworking and honest people of the State. He said that about five years tenure of the present State Government would go down in the annals of the State for unparalleled development.

Chairman HIMCOFED Kaul Negi, while welcoming the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion, said that the present State Government headed by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ensured unparalleled development in Rampur area during the last about five years. He said that almost every section of the society have been benefitted by the developmental policies and programmes of the State Government.

MLA Balbir Verma, Vice Chairman State Forest Development Corporation Surat Negi, former MLA Singhi Ram, Director HPMC Naresh Chauhan, Mandal BJP President Kuldeep Khund, BJP leaders Kewal Ram Bhushari and Brij Lal, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi, Superintendent of Police Dr. Monica were present on the occasion among others.