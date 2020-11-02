First ever English Song composed by an Odia composer Santosh Panda

Bhubaneswar: For the first time an English song composed by an Odia composer Santosh Panda has been recorded for a Non feature Hindi film here in Bhubaneswar. Indian Idol fame Chelsi Behura has rendered the voice for the Song. Lyrics is penned by Prof.Ramakanta Mishra and synopsizes the central idea of the Film . The non-feature film based on Sand Art highlights Odisha Tourism too . Written and directed by Santosh Panda and Produced by Prasan Prusti and Santosh Panda jointly is in the final stage of post productions. Susant Mishra, Jublee Sundarray, Kalinga Dash, Nitu Singh, Vedula Ramlaxmi and Violet form the cast of the film.

