20th Edition of Shubhapallaba released featuring Odia actor Swaraj Barik

Bhadrak: The 20th edition of Odia e-Magazine Shubhapallaba published in the evening of 1 November 2020. The magazine is available on their website shubhapallaba.in and also available on Magzter to read for free.

A total of 25 articles including some selected Odia stories, poems, cooking tips by various authors of Odisha published in this edition. Editor Tapas Ranjan has edited the articles and Sangram Keshari Senapati has done the internal design. Hyderabad based Odia graphic designer Sambeet Das has painted the cover photo of this edition.

An interview of Odia film actor Swaraj Barik has published in this edition where he answered some questions of Sangram from his starting journey as a child actor to the lead role in Odia film industry and his upcoming projects. You could read the magazine directly through the link http://bit.ly/Shubha20 also.

