New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 at 11 am today . FM Sitharaman is all set to table her sixth and the country’s 90th budget today. Since independence, there have been 89 Union budgets, including 12 interim budgets that are presented before elections.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget outlines sustained growth strategies, focusing on education, women’s employment, district development, and climate action, while addressing fiscal health and envisioning India’s development by 2047.