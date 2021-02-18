Finalists Announced for 2021 World Wildlife Day Film Showcase

New York: Judges and organizers of the 2021 World Wildlife Day Film Showcase have unveiled the finalists of this year’s contest, highlighting 38 outstanding films entered in five categories, selected from a total of 275 entries and 12 films designated for Honorable Mentions.

In keeping with this year’s World Wildlife Day theme “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet,” the Showcase highlighted the links between the world’s forests and the wildlife they harbor, the ongoing efforts towards conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, and the millions of livelihoods that directly depend on forests, particularly the indigenous peoples and local communities who are often the guardians of these ecosystems.

The winners will be announced on 3rd March, during the first-ever global virtual World Wildlife Day celebration.

The 2021 Showcase is the sixth film competition jointly organized as part of the annual World Wildlife Day celebrations by Jackson Wild, the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The films below have been selected as finalists in five categories:

● People & Forests;

● My Forest;

● Future of Forests;

● Living Forests;

● Forest Micro Movie.

All categories, save for the Forest Micro Movie, have been further divided into two sub-categories, comprising of long form entries, with a runtime above 17 minutes, and the short form entries, with a runtime between 5 – 17 minutes. Micro movies comprise entries with a runtime of up to 5 minutes.

The full list of finalists can be found below or click here.

Winner and finalist films will be shown at events across the world to raise awareness of the importance of conserving forests and forest wildlife, and to shed further light on what can be learned from the extensive knowledge and experiences of forest and forest-adjacent inhabitants when it comes to conserving these ecosystems.

CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero said: “The outstanding entries of this sixth World Wildlife Day Film Showcase will help viewers discover the stories of local and indigenous communities around the world who live in or near forests, whose livelihoods and well-being depend on these ecosystems and the wildlife therein. As we all seek to mend our relationship with Nature, the Film Showcase gives us the opportunity to capture and share the stories of people and communities as they march towards sustainability. The efforts of those who interact with their surroundings in a sustainable way should be an inspiration for us all. We are deeply grateful to all the filmmakers who submitted their works.”

“Finalists selected for this year’s World Wildlife Day Film Showcase highlight the challenges and opportunities we face to conserve our forests and strengthen the livelihoods of indigenous peoples and local communities. Investing in the protection and restoration of forest ecosystems is critical for reducing poverty and inequality, simultaneously, it helps to address the dual nature-climate crises within the COVID-19 context and the Decade for Action for the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Haoliang Xu, UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Support.

“Selected by 100+ judges who screened more than 750 hours of film, this portfolio highlights fifty extraordinary stories from forests and communities around the world. Throughout human history, stories have connected each of us with one another and the world we share,” said Lisa Samford, Executive Director of Jackson Wild. “This is more crucial now than ever before. Media has the power to accelerate tangible ways we can work together to restore and protect our planet during these critically important times.”

World Wildlife Day 2021 Film Showcase finalists:

People & Forests (long form):

Australia’s Great Wild North

Wild Pacific Media, Definition Films

Backyard Wilderness

Archipelago Films, Arise Media, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, SK Films and Reconsider

Call of the Forest: The Forgotten Wisdom of Trees

Merit Motion Pictures, Edgeland Films

​Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure: Untouched and Under Threat

Atlantic Productions for discovery+

People & Forests (short form):

The Church Forests of Ethiopia

Emergence Magazine

Traces

Alchimie Productions, Sébastien Pins

Water Logged

Ramshackle Pictures

My Forest (long form)

Death by a Thousand Cuts

Participant and Documentales Univision present a Tarasios Production in association with Human Pictures

Fools & Dreamers: Regenerating a Native Forest

Happen Films

Great Bear Rainforest

Spirit Bear Entertainment & MacGillivray Freeman Films​

Mundiya Kepanga, the voice of the forest

ARTE France and Muriel Barra / Lato Sensu productions

Sacred Forest

Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation

My Forest (short form)

Arunachal Virtual Archive

National Geographic Society, Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department

The Guardians of Dampa

Green Hub (NEN – DFF), Dampa Tiger Reserve

Think Like a Scientist: Renewal

Plumb Productions, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios

​​Ulin

Leo Plunkett, Environmental Investigation Agency

Future of Forests​ (long form):

After the Wildfires

Northern Pictures for ABC, CBC, Love Nature and Blue Ant International

Eyes In The Forest

Google VizLab

River of Gold

An Amazon Aid Foundation Production in association with Uber Content

The Lost Forest

The Nobel Prize, Grain Media, Rideback Films, National Geographic

​Trees, a Global Superpower

Hauteville Productions In Coproduction with INRAE, with the participation of France Télévisions, Planète +, CNC, Procirep/Angoa, International sales: France TV distribution

Future of Forests​ (short form):

How Old Cell Phones Are Protecting the Rainforest

Seeker Media

How To Get Grizzly Bears the Space They Need to Survive

Seeker Media

Our Planet – How to Restore Our Forests

Silverback Films, Netflix, WWF UK

​Reforestation Alert

If Not Us Then Who

Living Forests​ (long form):

Earth’s Tropical Islands: Borneo

BBC Studios Natural History Unit, PBS

Planet Earth II: Jungles

BBC Studios Natural History Unit, BBC America, ZDF, Tencent, France Televisions

The Magical Four – Our Seasons

Marco Polo Film AG in collaboration with WDR

Tiny World – Woodland

Plimsoll Productions

Unknown Madagascar – Forest of the Indri

Doclights GmbH / NDR Naturfilm, NDR, ARTE, ORF

Living Forests​ (short form):

Chasing Ghosts

Grizzly Creek Films, bioGraphic

Memories of the Future

a Mares Mexicanos production

​Protecting Nature for Good

Day’s Edge Productions for World Wildlife Fund

​The Golden Lion Tamarins of Poco Das Antas

National Geographic Society

Forest Micro Movie:

#WildForLife Forest Champion: Mount Kenya Trust

UN Environment, PCI Media

Gajah Borneo

Shervin Hess, Oregon Zoo

Koa Talking to Me

Harpers Ferry Center & Haleakalā National Park, National Park Service

The Man Who Planted A Forest

101India Digital Services

Honorable Mention films include: Alianza Ceibo: Equator Prize Winner of 2020 (UNDP Equator Initiative, What Took You So Long), Can Farms and Forests Coexist? (Produced by Spotzen for PBS Digital Studios), Clatter (Rémi Rappe), Eeya (House Tiger Productions), If We Plant 1 TRILLION Trees Can We Stop Climate Change? (Produced by Spotzen for PBS Digital Studios), Jungle Guardian (Doclights GmbH / NDR Naturfilm), Moss Man (Tilapia Film, Topic Studio), Primary Forests (Rojo Visuals and Wild Heritage for IntAct – International Action for Primary Forests), Rearing Giants (Green Hub (NEN – DFF)), Rise of the Warrior Apes (KEO Films for Discovery Network International), Sungai Utik -The Fight for Recognition (If Not Us Then Who), The Ogieks; Guardians of the Mau Forest (Maurice Oniang’o)