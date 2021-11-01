Final Result of Indian Forest Service Examination, 2020

New Delhi: Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 28th February and 2ndto 7th March, 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held in October, 2021, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.

The number of candidates recommended for appointment under different categories are as under:

General EWS OBC SC ST Total 25 (including 02 PwBD-2and 01 PwBD-3) 10 34 13 07 89* (including 02 PwBD-2and 01 PwBD-3)

* 01 PwBD-1 vacancy remains unfilled due to non-availability of candidate.

Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. The number of vacancies reported by the Government are as under:

General EWS OBC SC ST Total 37 09 24 13 07 90^

^ includes 04 PwBD vacancies (02 PwBD-1, 01 PwBD-2 & 01 PwBD-3)

The candidature of 13 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional:

0514179 0801842 0803971 0806074 0843674 0856423 1017572 1304449 3809863 5606108 5607027 6417459 6605612

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their Examination/recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 01-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC Website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The mark sheets of candidates are likely to be made available on the Commission’s website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of the result.