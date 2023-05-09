EntertainmentNational

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri sends legal notice to West Bengal CM

By Odisha Diary bureau

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has sent legal notice to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of Bengal, with regards to her recent statements on “The Kashmir Files”.

Tweet:

BREAKING: I have, alongwith
@AbhishekOfficl
& Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal
@MamataOfficial
for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles.
 
