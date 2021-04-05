Film-maker Kabeer Kaushik calls on JK Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha

SRrinagar: Renowned Film-Maker, Kabeer Kaushik today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The film-maker discussed with the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to the promotion of film related activities in J&K. He also briefed the Lt Governor about his upcoming project and expressed his desire of shooting his next film venture in the UT.

The Lt Governor observed that the film-makers from across the world are welcomed to capture the aesthetic beauty of J&K.

With comprehensive Film Policy and easing the processes and procedures, the J&K Government is taking effective measures to strengthen the connect between the UT and the film industry, and making J&K the most favourite film shooting destination worldwide, said the Lt Governor.

The film maker was accompanied by senior Journalist, Aditya Raj Kaul.