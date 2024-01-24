Fighter’ Takes Flight: Hrithik Roshan’s Tribute to Indian Armed Forces Soars High, Hits Theatres This Thursday

Mumbai, [24 January]: Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan recently shared insights into his transformative experience while portraying the role of an Indian Air Force officer in the much-anticipated film “Fighter,” directed by Siddharth Anand. The actor expressed a profound sense of “responsibility and strength” as he stepped into the shoes of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, with his aviator call sign being “Patty.”

In an interaction with the media, Hrithik Roshan revealed, “Wearing the Indian Air Force uniform for ‘Fighter’ brought with it a certain magic. There’s a unique responsibility and strength that comes with donning such a symbol of our armed forces. It was an honor to portray Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, and I hope the audience can feel the sincerity and tribute we intended through this film.”

“Fighter,” which also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, is touted as a cinematic tribute to the sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. The film is set to hit theaters nationwide on Thursday, promising an immersive experience that showcases the valor and dedication of those serving in the defense of the nation.

Siddharth Anand, the director of the film, is known for his successful collaborations with Hrithik Roshan, including the blockbuster “War.” The anticipation around “Fighter” has been building, fueled by the star-studded cast and the promise of a gripping narrative that pays homage to the real-life heroes of the Indian armed forces.

As audiences eagerly await the theatrical release of “Fighter,” Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania is expected to resonate with viewers, offering a glimpse into the indomitable spirit of the men and women who serve in the Indian Air Force.