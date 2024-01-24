Rahul Gandhi Alleges Himanta Biswa Sarma is “Remote-Controlled” by Modi and Shah, Predicts Ouster for Welfare Advocacy

Dhubri (Assam), [24 January]: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made startling claims on Wednesday, asserting that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is effectively “remote-controlled” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi, addressing a gathering during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Dhubri, further stated that Sarma would face swift removal if he advocated for the welfare of Assam.

In a direct accusation against the top leadership of the BJP, Rahul Gandhi remarked, “PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have the remote control of Sarma, who will be thrown out instantly if he speaks anything for the benefit of Assam.” The comments came amidst a charged political atmosphere as the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ made its way through Assam, a state where the Congress is seeking to revive its political fortunes.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was once a prominent member of the Congress before joining the BJP, has been a key figure in Assam politics. His association with the ruling party at the center has raised eyebrows, and Rahul Gandhi’s allegations are likely to intensify political debates in the region.

The Congress leader’s claim of Sarma being “remote-controlled” suggests a lack of autonomy in decision-making within the state government, as per Gandhi’s perspective. The statement also implies that any attempt by Sarma to advocate for the welfare of Assam may be met with resistance from the central leadership.

Political analysts are closely observing the fallout of these remarks, anticipating reactions from both the BJP and Himanta Biswa Sarma. The political dynamics in Assam have been evolving rapidly, and Rahul Gandhi’s assertions could further shape the narrative in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.

As the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ progresses, the political temperature is expected to rise, with leaders from various parties engaging in a war of words, setting the stage for a heated political discourse in the run-up to crucial polls in Assam and beyond.