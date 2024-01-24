Sanjay Leela Bhansali Unveils Epic Project ‘Love & War’ Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal for Christmas 2025 Release

Mumbai, 24 January : Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has set the stage for a cinematic spectacle with his latest announcement of the upcoming feature film titled “Love & War.” The star-studded cast includes powerhouse performers Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Billed as an “epic saga,” “Love & War” is set to captivate audiences with its grand narrative and stellar ensemble cast. The announcement, made on Wednesday by Bhansali Productions on its official X page, has already sparked widespread anticipation among film enthusiasts.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his visually opulent and emotionally charged storytelling, is expected to bring his signature touch to “Love & War.” The collaboration of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal further adds to the excitement, as the trio is celebrated for their remarkable performances in diverse genres.

The film is slated for a Christmas 2025 release, marking it as a festive treat for moviegoers. Bhansali Productions, known for delivering cinematic masterpieces, aims to create another timeless tale with “Love & War.”

As the announcement reverberates across the film industry, fans are eager to witness the synergy of talent and creativity that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for. With the promise of an “epic saga” and a stellar cast, “Love & War” is poised to be a highlight in the cinematic calendar of 2025, offering audiences a compelling blend of love, drama, and intense emotions on the big screen.