Explore India’s Historic Railway Stations – A Journey Through Time

Indian Railways is the largest and oldest railway network in the world. It is a wonder of engineering and management with its complex zones and divisions. India’s railway stations are hives of activity and offer a glimpse into its culture. The oldest stations are a part of our heritage and history. With their architectural splendour and historical significance, these stations have stood the test of history and continue to serve thousands of passengers. Take a trip through some of India’s most historic and iconic railway stations and smoothline rail ticket booking this summer.

India’s Most Iconic Railway Stations in India

1 . Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)

The oldest railway station in India, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, is located in Mumbai. It was established in 1853. Originally called Victoria Terminus, the Gothic Revival architectural marvel is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is one of Mumbai’s busiest stations, with 18 platforms and over a half million passengers travelling per day.

Station code – CSM/CSTM

CSM/CSTM Zone- Central Railway Zone

Central Railway Zone Division – Mumbai CR

2 . Howrah Junction

Howrah Junction, in West Bengal, was established in 1854 and is one of India’s oldest and busiest railway stations. The station has 23 platforms, and it handles more than a million passengers per day. Over 600 trains pass by the station daily. It is an important part of the Kolkata Metropolitan Region.

Station code – HWH

HWH Zone – Eastern Railway

Eastern Railway Division – Howrah

3 . Royapuram Railway Station

The oldest railway station in South India is Royapuram Railway Station, which was established in Chennai in 1856. Its simple colonial architecture in red and white and its grand Corinthian columns serve as a reminder of its glorious past.

Station code – RPM

RPM Zone- Southern Railways Zone

Southern Railways Zone Division – MGR Chennai

4 . Agra Fort Railway Station

This station, which was established in 1872, is the oldest one in Agra. It is a major station that serves over 80,000 passengers per day. Many tourists visit Agra’s World Heritage Sites.

Station code – AF

AF Zone – North Central Railways

North Central Railways Agra Division – Agra

5 . Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction

Jhansi Junction, built in the late 1800s, is an important hub in Bundelkhand. The Gatimaan Express, India’s fastest rail, is known to stop at Jhansi Junction.

Station code –

Zone – North Central Railways

North Central Railways Division – Jhansi

6 . Old Delhi Railway Station

Old Delhi Railway Station, which was established in 1864 and reopened in 1903, is the oldest in the capital. It is located near Chandni Chowk, and the Red Fort inspired its architecture. The 16 platforms handle over 2 lakh passengers per day.

Station code – DLI

DLI Zone – Northern Railways

Northern Railways Division – Delhi

7 . Vizianagaram Railway Station

Vizianagaram Station, in Andhra Pradesh, was built in the late 1800s and is an important station on the Howrah to Chennai main line. Vizianagaram is served by its five platforms, which are equipped with modern amenities.

Station code – VZM

VZM Zone – South Coast Railways

South Coast Railways Division – Waltair

8 . Barog Railway Station

Barog Railway Station, located on the Kalka -Shimla Railway Line, was inaugurated in 1903. It is a beautiful spot and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Station code – BOF

BOF Zone – Northern Railways

Northern Railways Division – Ambala

9 . Lucknow Charbagh Railway Station

Lucknow Charbagh Railway Station, built in 1914, is a mix of Mughal -Rajasthani architecture. The station is busy, serving 1,25 lakh passengers daily. It’s known for its aerial view, which looks like a chessboard.

Station code – LKO

LKO Zone – Northern Railways

Northern Railways Division – Lucknow

10 . Nagpur Junction Railway Station

Nagpur Junction, which opened in 1925, is a major station in Maharashtra. It is also located in the geographic centre of India. It serves more than 1.5 lakh passengers daily with its 8 platforms.

Station code – NGP

NGP Zone- Central Railways Zone

Central Railways Zone Division – Nagpur

Conclusion

These historic stations witnessed important moments in India’s past, from the struggle for independence to natural disasters. Each station is a testimony to the grandeur and resilience of Indian Railways. They continue to serve passengers in the same way they did decades earlier. Take a moment next time you travel to take in the rich history and heritage of these iconic stations.