The southwest monsoon has progressed into 24 districts of Odisha, bringing relief from intense heat and humidity. According to the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Puri, and Cuttack are now covered. The monsoon has also advanced into parts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Balasore districts, with further expansion expected across several states in the coming days.