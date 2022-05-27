EPCH Participates in INDEX DESIGN FAIR 2022 at Dubai, UAE

New Delhi : Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) set-up an exclusive Handicrafts of India pavilion along with member exporters in Index 2022 – Design Fair from 24 – 26 May, 2022. The EPCH India pavilion was Inaugurated by Dr. Aman Puri Consul General, Consulate General of India at Dubai in the presence of Shri Rajesh Kumar Jain – Member COA EPCH, Shri Abhishek Jindal – Member, Central Regional Committee EPCH and participating exporters.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar, DG EPCH informed that this year, 29 out of 50 Indian companies participated in INDEX Fair. The member got positive response from the buyers on their exclusive products range of candles, wooden handicrafts items, textiles furnishing, leather products, lamps and lighting, ceramics, and rugs and carpets. More than 500 companies participated and attract over 20,000 trade visitors in this edition of Index 2022 after a gap of 2 year Covid Pandemic. Prominent member exporters from Moradabad Mr. Ashok Arora Member COA EPCH and Mohd. Shamsi visited EPCH pavilion at the fair.

The Middle East countries including UAE are important markets for Indian handicrafts with exports of more than 2485.74 INR crores. The recently signed India-UAE FTA will pave way for enhanced exports growth to the WANA region, Dr. Kumar added.

EPCH is a nodal organisation responsible for promotion of exports of handcrafted products from India to various global destinations and project India’s image abroad as a reliable supplier at competitive prices