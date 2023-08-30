England and Wales Cricket Board announce hike in match fee

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that it is increasing match fees for the women’s team to bring them in line with the men’s side match fees with immediate effect.
It means that the parity in match fees will take effect from England women’s upcoming white-ball home series against Sri Lanka. England also becomes the fourth cricketing nation after New Zealand, India and South Africa to equalise the match fees for its international men’s and women’s teams.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that it is increasing match fees for the women’s team to bring them in line with the men’s side match fees with immediate effect.