Odisha: Commissionerate Police extends SAHABHAGITA for a close watch on crime prevention & detection in Bhubaneswar

SAHABHAGITA an initiative on bringing the city on a close watch for Crime prevention & detection. In July 2022 this initiative was launched in Cuttack UPD. Now more than 600 community cctv cameras are part of it. Commissionerate Police, Odisha going to extend this to Bhubaneswar.



“We appeal to the CCTV camera owners of common locations like malls, markets, business houses, apartments etc to share their IP addresses with us. This information will be kept confidential. For more details contact local IIC or mobile number 94392 24441” Commissionerate Police