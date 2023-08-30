SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment brings vacancy over 1000 posts

State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha under the higher education department has released an advertisement for the recruitment of lecturers.



Around 1065 posts of lecturers will be filled up in different subjects in non-government-aided colleges of Odisha.



The online submission of applications will begin on September 11, 2023 (1 pm). Once the application process commences, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the board www.ssbodisha.ac.in and submit their applications by following the necessary instructions.



The short notice stated that the closing date and time of online applications is October 13, 23 (11.45 pm). After the deadline is over, the application window will automatically close.



The board said the detailed advertisement will be made available on the official website of the State Selection Board on September 11, 2023 (1 pm).