Engineering Services Examination, 2021 result declared

New Delhi : The result of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 was declared vide Press Note dated 28.03.2022 recommending 194 candidates in order of merit for appointment.

The Commission, in accordance with the Rule 13(iv) and Rule 13(v) of Rules of Engineering Services Examination, 2021, has also maintained a consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate. As now sought by the Ministry of Railways, the Commission hereby recommends 28 candidates (including 17-Unreserved, 09- Other Backward Classes and 02-Economically Weaker Section) to fill up the remaining vacancies based on the Engineering Services Examination, 2021. The Ministry of Railways will communicate directly with these recommended candidates. The candidature of the following 1 (One) candidate is provisional:

4103068