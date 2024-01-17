Embarking on a Journey Through Time: Shrikhetra Walks Unveils Puri’s Heritage Tales

Puri : In a celebration of culture, Muttpackers, an Odisha-based Tourism Start-up, proudly introduces “Shrikhetra Walks” – an immersive journey through the ancient streets of Puri. This venture aims to weave a tapestry of stories, unveiling the mystique of Shrimandir and the enchanting city that cradles it. As the brainchild of a passionate group of schoolmates from Puri, Muttpackers has been recognized for its excellence, earning the title of “Best Tourism Start-up” in a competition organized by Xavier-Emloyn Business School in 2022. The team is now set to enchant explorers with their experiential tourism approach, focusing on the cultural riches of Puri. Led by Mr. Ranjit Bhanj, a native of Puri and a seasoned culture researcher, the walking tours curated by Muttpackers delve into the intricate stories embedded in Mathas, Temples, Ponds, Jaga Akhadas, and more. Participants will have the unique opportunity to explore the city’s old houses and meet living legends, creating a narrative of their own by the end of the walk. The journey aims to make Puri more than just a city; it is a bouquet of mysteries waiting to be unfolded. “Shrikhetra Walks” invites locals and tourists alike to walk the streets of Puri, immersing themselves in its rich history and becoming a part of the Jagannath Consciousness. Amit Naik, Marketing Lead of Muttpackers, expressed the synergy between Shrikhetra Parikrama project’s inauguration by the Honorable CM and the curated walks. “Let’s do Shrikhetra Parikrama with Shrikhetra Walks,” he urged, emphasizing the project’s commitment to bringing Jagannath Consciousness to public life. Muttpackers has already left an indelible mark on the tourism landscape, curating experiences for MP Tourism at destinations like Gandhisagar Wildlife Sanctuary and Kuno National Park. Now, with Shrikhetra Walks, the spotlight is on Puri, where every stone, corner, and corridor has a story to tell. For media inquiries and further information, please contact: 904132131 About Muttpackers: Muttpackers is a backpacking community founded by a group of schoolmates from Puri. Recognized for its excellence, the start-up specializes in experiential tourism, offering curated walks and experiences that bring cultural treasures to life.