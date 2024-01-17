Dr. Ashok Khosla Receives Inaugural Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej Environment Award

Mumbai, 15th January, 2024: Following the successful launch of the Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej Environment Award, a pioneering initiative in collaboration with Mumbai First, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies proudly announced Dr Ashok Khosla, as the distinguished winner of the inaugural edition. The award ceremony took place today in Mumbai, and celebrated Dr Ashok Khosla’s outstanding contributions in the field of environment and sustainability.

Dr Ashok Khosla, a star pioneer environmentalist, has not only significantly impacted India but has also left an indelible mark on the global stage. His extensive career includes serving on the National Security Advisory Board, the National Environment Board, and the Science Advisory Council to the Cabinet in India. Internationally, Khosla has been a trendsetter, playing key roles in the establishment of the first university course on the Environment at Harvard University in 1965, heading the first governmental agency for the Environment in a developing country in 1972, and establishing the first social enterprise for sustainable development in 1983.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej Industries, expressed his appreciation, saying, “We are thrilled to announce Ashok Khosla as the recipient of the inaugural Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej Environment Award. His remarkable achievements and dedication to environmental causes have made a lasting impact, and he truly embodies the spirit of this Award. As we celebrate his accomplishments, we are inspired to continue our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.”

The Keynote speaker of the Award, Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, FRS, Former Chairman of National Innovation Foundation & Former Director General of CSIR applauded this initiative, saying, “Fortunate to witness a unique event, when the inaugural award given in the name of a legendary pioneer in the field of environment, S.P. Godrej, is won by a living legend in the field of environment, Dr. Ashok Khosla.”

The recipient of the inaugural S. P. Godrej Environment Award, Dr Ashok Khosla expressed his delight, stating, “I am honoured to receive the S. P Godrej Award for Environment this year. My organisation, Development Alternatives has worked with Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies on many environmental and livelihood issues. As a scientist I think innovation is crucial to achieve our collective vision of the planet and people prospering in a symbiotic manner. Over the years my team at DA and I have tried to achieve this synergy. My contribution is miniscule, but I hope this award will inspire young minds to come forward as a movement to create a tangible shift towards protecting Mother Earth and its Species including us Humans.”



“Mr. S. P. Godrej, himself, a giant of a human being, was a man born much before his time! He devoted his entire life, giving of his Time & Talents, unstintingly to the cause of the Environment, literally 24×7. Our jury couldn’t have made a better choice in Awarding the Trophy in its Inaugural year, to Dr Ashok Khosla, an Environmental Crusader, like Sohrabji, and since 1965 … not just in India, but globally”, stated Mr. Roger C. B. Pereira, Vice Chairman, Mumbai First.



The award received a great response in its inaugural year itself. The evaluation criteria for the award included factors such as impact, leadership, commitment to environmental causes, community engagement, innovative approaches, advocacy efforts, scalability of initiatives, educational outreach, and a science-based approach.

Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies extends heartiest congratulations to Ashok Khosla and expresses gratitude to all individuals and organizations that participated in the event. The Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej Environment Award is a testament to Godrej’s unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable and environmentally conscious future.