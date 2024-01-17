Rungta Steel strengthens partnerships with a dealers meet in Bhadrak, Odisha

Bhubaneswar, January 15, 2024: Rungta Steel, one of the fastest growing integrated steel and TMT Bar manufacturer in India, in collaboration with channel partner Krishna Traders hosted a dealers’ meet in the city of Bhadrak, Odhisha. This meet served as a strategic initiative to strengthen stakeholder relationships and solidify the company’s presence in its key market.

The event, held at Hotel Anand, brought together over 80 esteemed dealers, showcasing Rungta Steel’s dedication to fostering stronger relationships and providing unwavering support to its dealer network.

Mr. Arvind Kumar, A.V.P & Head- Sales & Marketing (TMT & Wire Rod), addressed the meet and marked the occasion saying, “Odisha is a key market poised for growth, and at Rungta Steel, we are committed to strengthen our footprint. We seek collaborative support from our valued partners, charting a path of success with sustainable development, and providing superior service of delivery to our customers in the pulsating market of Odisha”.

The dealers meet featured interactive sessions, knowledge sharing, and discussions on the latest industry trends, product updates, and market dynamics. Dealers had the opportunity to provide valuable feedback, enabling Rungta Steel to further tailor-make its products and services to meet the unique demands of the Odhisa market.

Rungta Steel’s high quality steel products have earned the trust and appreciation from businesses and industries across the state.