Bhubaneswar: Jagannath Heritage Corridor project set for grand inauguration today .Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa to be inaugurated today by #Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. A large number of devotees from across Odisha & the country have gathered in Puri for the grand opening of the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa or Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb is scheduled to perform the ‘Purna Ahuti’ (final pouring of ghee on the havan fire) between 1:30 and 2:30 pm, following which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will officially dedicate the project to the devotees.

The 75-meter corridor is designed to offer expansive and unobstructed pathways around the Meghanada Pacheri (outer wall) of the Jagannath temple, ensuring excellent visual connectivity with the 12th-century shrine.

Throughout the 12th-century Jagannath Temple, Brahmins and Vedic scholars are engaged in chanting different Vedas at various gates. Rig Veda resonates at the Singh Dwar (lion gate or the main entrance), Yajur Veda at the southern gate, Sama Veda at the western gate, and Atharva Veda at the northern gate. Devotees have flocked to the temple since early morning to witness this auspicious event and seek darshan of Lord Jagannath. Key projects such as Sri Setu (bridge), Shri Jagannath Ballav Parking, Shri Marg (road), and others are nearly completed .