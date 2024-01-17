Odisha Secures Top Performer Position In DPIIT State Startup Rankings 2022

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s unwavering commitment to building a thriving startup ecosystem is underscored by its impressive achievement as the “Top Performer” in the DPIIT State Startup Ranking 2022. This accolade was unveiled by Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles during a distinguished felicitation ceremony held on January 16, 2024, in New Delhi.

The 4th edition of the State Startup Ranking, conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), aimed to fortify the collaborative efforts of States and Union Territories (UTs) in fostering comprehensive and vibrant startup ecosystems. The State Startup Ranking Framework 2022 was meticulously crafted as a robust and results-driven initiative, intending to catalyse significant advancements in every State and UT. The evaluation process involved a thorough assessment of responses across various parameters.

A total of 25 action points were used to map a combination of absolute, relative, and feedback-based grading in order to give a comprehensive picture of the state’s or support UT’s distinctive startup environment.

The framework encouraged 31 states and union territories to work towards reducing regulations for the expansion of startups and strengthening support for the startup ecosystem. This exercise having launched in 2018, awarded Odisha for being the “Top Performer” for its support to the Startup Ecosystem in 2019 and in State Startup Ranking-2021, Odisha took a leap yet again to be accorded with the Top Performer position for instituting inclusive and holistic policies and schemes to develop entrepreneurs across every corner of the State. Now in 2022 Odisha has retained its position of ‘Top Performers’ which is a testament to the state’s progressive initiatives for empowering the young talent who aspire to become entrepreneurs.