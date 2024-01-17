World’s Largest Open-Air Theatre Dhanu Jatra Kicks Off In Bargarh Town

Bargarh: The Dhanu Jatra, the largest open-air theatre in the world, kicked off with a colourful inauguration programme at Odisha’s Bargarh town on Monday evening. It was inaugurated by Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, MLA Debesh Acharya, District Collector Monisha Banerjee, and SP Prahlad Sahai Meena.

The 11-day annual theatre, first staged in 1947 to celebrate India’s Independence, is celebrating its 76th anniversary this year and is performed on several stages built over an area of an 8-km radius in Bargarh municipality and adjoining areas. The theme of this world-famous open-air theatre is ‘Mathura Vijay’ – the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon king Kansa.

On this occasion, the Bargarh town is decorated to represent Mathura, while the nearby Ambapali village turns into the mythological Gopapura. Similarly, the Jeera River near Bargarh is considered as Yamuna during Dhanu Jatra. All residents of Bargarh and adjoining areas consider themselves to be Kansa’s subjects during the festival.

The Dhanu Yatra was started after the harvesting season of the year 1947-48, just after independence of India as a reflection of joyous atmosphere in the society for the end of British misrule. Since then it is performed every year at the end of the harvesting of paddy, the major crop of the locality.