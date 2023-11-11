East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Men) 2023-24 organized by KIIT University concluded today, KIIT University emerge as Champions

The East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Men) Championship 2023-24 organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) from 08th – 11th November 2023 was concluded today. The valedictory ceremony of the championship was held today at Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT in presence of Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT-Deemed to be University, Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT-Deemed to be University; Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, School of Sports & Yogic Sciences, KIIT & KISS and Mr. Ian Els, Head of Development Swimming, Glenmark Aquatic Foundation.

On the final day KIIT University beat Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi beat 3:2 sets and Adamas University beat Sambalpur University by 3:1 sets. The top 4 teams in the East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Men) Championship and qualify for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Men) Championship to be held at Kurukshetra University in December 2023.

The final ranking of teams after completion of championship is as follows.

SL NO NAME OF THE UNIVERSITY RANK 1 KIIT – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar 1st Position 2 Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi 2nd Position 3 Adamas University, Kolkata 3rd Position 4 Sambalpur University, Sambalpur 4th Position

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, President Volleyball Federation of India & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Team on being Champions in the East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Men) Championship 2023-24 and conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished them good luck for their future competitions.