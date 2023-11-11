National Education Day Celebrated by RIE, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: National Education Day is celebrated by Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad – India’s first Education Minister and great freedom movement leader. Celebrated under Expresses ion Series of the Institute the programme was inaugurated by Prof. P.C. Agarwal, Principal of RIE, Bhubaneswar in the presence of faculty members and students. In his address he highlighted on the contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in different areas like national integration, universalisation of quality school education, inclusive and equitable education, promotion of higher education and art and culture. Giving examples about the need of skills and experiential learning he urged the prospective teachers to work for enhancing the quality of school education. Students from different programmes Vaishnavi Kumari Sahu, Snigdha Suprangya, Avinash Kumar and G. Ratnapriya expressed their views presenting on the work of the great leader. Prof.Sandhyarani Sahoo, Dean of Instructions, Prof.I.P. Gowramma of the Institute addressed the participants of the programme coordinated by Dr. Kalinga Ketaki.Dr. Pushaplata Negi presented the vote of thanks. Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Head Department of Education,Prof Ritanjali Dash,Head Extension Education and other faculty members were present.