Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Various Facilities of KIIT-KISS to General Public

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated various facilities and centers for the employees of KIIT- KISS and the public on Saturday. These include Shephalee Creche, KIIT Public School, Jayanta Mahapatra Public Library, Baba Ram Narayan Das Prasad Sevan Kendra, and KIIT Souvenir Gallery.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT-KISS has always given importance to the welfare of KIIT & KISS employees and staff. Accordingly, various projects and programmes have been taken up for the employees’ and their families’ benefit and happiness.

The inaugural function was attended by Baba Ram Narayan Das, Founder President, Unit-1 Ram Temple; Saswati Bal, President, KIIT & KISS; Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS and other senior functionaries of KIIT.

The public school will cater to KIIT-KISS employees who draw less than Rs 30,000 salary per month. They can now provide English medium education for their kids under the CBSE curriculum at KIIT Public School.

Similarly, Jayanta Mahapatra Public Library is named after eminent bilingual poet from Odisha Padmashree Jayanta Mahapatra. This air-conditioned Public library has established near KIIT Gundicha Temple.

To help the patient attendants coming to Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, subsidized “Prasad Sevan” will be available at the KIIT Gundicha Temple Complex. The “Prasad” will be available from KIIT Jagannath Temple. Anyone can have this Prasad for Rs 30 per person and the place is named after spiritual leader Baba Narayan Das.

KIIT Souvenir Gallery offers a diverse range of unique souvenirs representing cultures worldwide, especially rich Odia handicrafts and KIIT University-branded merchandise for students, staff, alumni, and visitors.