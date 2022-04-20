E-Shram Registered Unorganised Workers Getting Decent Jobs through NCS

New Delhi : During the Budget Speech 2022-23, the Finance Minister had announced interlinking of four portals i.e. National Career Service (NCS), e-Shram, UDYAM and ASEEM to enable services related to credit facilitation, skilling and recruitment with an aim to further formalize the economy and enhance entrepreneurial opportunities for all.

In line with the budget speech, the linkage between NCS and e-Shram has been completed recently. This linkage has enabled unorganized workers registered on e-Shram to seamlessly register on NCS and look for better job opportunities through NCS. So far, more than 26,000 e-Shram beneficiaries have registered on NCS and have started benefiting from this linkage. Attractive job roles have been offered to e-Shram registrants in the past few days which include both desk and field jobs as per skills and need of the jobseekers.

As reported by some of the eShram beneficiaries, a woman unorganised worker from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh got a job in a reputed chemical firm as the District Manager through NCS. One other female e-Shram beneficiary from Palakkad, Kerala received a job offer as a Process Executive in a reputed software firm at Ernakulam. e-Shram registrants are getting varied job offers like Quality Control, Accountant, Agriculture officer, etc through NCS. The unorganised workers of eShram are now having decent career options near their locality with the help on NCS portal.

The NCS portal of Ministry of Labour and Employment is having more than 1.5 lakh active vacancies across all regions in the country, spanning across different growing sectors like IT & Communication, Wholesale & Retail, Civil & Construction works, Government Jobs, etc. The portal has special window on jobs for Differently Abled, Women, Work from Home, Government Jobs, etc. The NCS portal also offer soft skills and digital skills training module free of cost to its registered jobseekers.