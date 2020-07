Berhampur: Now a days covid patients rapidly increase in odisha and at this critical situation to help in Covid testing Odia doctor Dr Tapti Panda and her husband Dr Rajan donated the COVID testing van costing Rs. 11lakhs to Odisha Government. The COVID van has been put to services in Ganjam district. The vehicle was manufactured by Azimuth Business on wheels of Gurugram. Daily good number of COVID suspected persons are being tested.around 100 tests have been conducted in the last 2 days.

