Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt effects major reshuffle in IPS cadre. Uma Shankar Dash appointed new DCP of Bhubaneswar, Akhileshvar Singh new SP, Puri. Prateek Singh, new DCP Cuttack.

1995-batch IPS RK Sharma posted as Director, Intelligence. Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma will now head Vigilance Organisation while Sundergarh SP Soumya Mishra posted as Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP.

1988-batch IPS Satyajit Mohanty who earlier served as Director Intelligence is posted as DG Fire Services. Law & Order ADGP SK Priyadarshi has been transferred as ADGP, Crime Branch/CID.

