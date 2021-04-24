Dr. Harsh Vardhan oversees addition of 500 Oxygenated Beds in Delhi

New Delhi: In a swift move that could provide a much-needed shot in the arm for Delhi in its war against COVID-19, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, today visited the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Chhatarpur, New Delhi and oversaw the restarting of the COVID Care Centre and addition of 500 oxygenated beds. The present facility would heavily ease the burden on Delhi’s existing health infrastructure to deal with the unprecendented surge of daily new COVID-19 cases.

Reiterating the collective resolve of the Union Government, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “As during last year, the Centre is working through a “Whole of Government” approach where we are pooling all resources to ramp up three categories of infrastructure for effective management of COVID19”.

The Union Health Minister visited the COVID Care Centre to oversee its re-operationalisation through additionof 500 oxygen supported beds. He also reviewed the status of COVID-19 management at the Centre. He was informed that the capacity will be augmented to 1000 in another week and thereafter swiftly to accommodate 1500 and finally to 2000 beds. The ChhatarpurCentre is being adequately quipped with medical facilities which include ten Dedicated Basic Care Life Support Ambulances, X-Ray, Oxygen Cylinders, Bi PHASIC Defibrillator complete, Pulse Oxymeters, Suction Machines and BI PAP machine along with other medical equipment. At the healthcare facility, in-house psychological counselling and psychiatry services will be provided by trained counsellors. Telemedicine support will also be provided by Referral Hospital, ITBP. ITBP has already dispatched a team of 40 well qualified medical doctors who would be joined by a team of 120 expert paramedics. The Facility is expected to start by tomorrow.

The “Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre” has been developed at RadhaSoamiSatsang Beas (RSSB) in Chhatarpur, Delhi as part of coordinated efforts of the Centre through DRDOand ITBP to augment the COVID clinical treatment infrastructure in New Delhi. The Centre which got closed down has been restarted now that cases have been increasing in the Capital.

The Union Health Minister took a round of the facility and interacted with the DRDO personnel and the ITBP doctors and paramedics who will be manning the facility. Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness of the COVID Centre. He commended their dedication and attention to details towards adequate preparedness at the COVID Care Centre. “This shall substantially segment the existing facilities for treatment of mild COVID patients and help reduce the pressure on the hospitals,” he stated while visiting the Centre. He added that the country is passing through a very serious second wave. The Union Government is supporting the States and UTs through all possible recourses, he said.

The Union Health Minister took the opportunity to reiterate the importance of taking the COVID vaccination on one’s turn, following the COVID Appropriate Behaviour, and to adopt the “Social Vaccine” – “Do GajkiDoori”. He reassured all countrymen that the Centre is providing all support to all States and UTs to ramp up their hospital and treatment infrastructure.

Shri Ramesh Bhiduri, Member of Parliament, senior officers of DRDO, and the local administration were present during the visit of the Union Health Minister.