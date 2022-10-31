National

DoT extends PLI Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products to 42 beneficiaries with a total committed Outlay of Rs. 4,115 crore

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : In a major boost to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Communications granted approval to 42 companies including 28 MSMEs under PLI Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products. Out of which 17 companies have applied for additional incentive of 1% under design-led manufacturing criteria. These 42 companies (Annexed) have committed investment of Rs. 4,115 crores. This is expected to generate additional sales of Rs. 2.45 Lakh crores and create additional employment of more than 44,000 over the scheme period.

To create a robust domestic value chain, Union budget of FY2022-23 announced design-led PLI Scheme for telecom and networking products. It provided additional incentive of 1% over and above the existing incentives for products that are designed and manufactured in India. Design-led PLI scheme was launched in June 2022 and applications were invited from Design-led manufacturers as well as others, for availing incentive under the PLI Scheme for five years commencing from 1st April 2022.

The existing companies under PLI scheme for telecom and networking products were allowed to add more products and apply under design led PLI scheme. They were also given the benefit of shifting their 5-year PLI Scheme period by one year. 22 companies availed this opportunity of shifting their first year which includes 13 companies who have applied as fresh applicants.

The enthusiastic response from domestic and global manufacturers to the concrete steps taken by Government of India to encourage manufacturing in telecom equipment indicates strong confidence in initiatives of the Government. India is poised to emerge as design and manufacturing hub for telecom and networking equipment.

Annex

List of Approved Applicants under the

PLI Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products

 

S. No. Name of the Applicant
1 Alphion India Private Limited
2 Candid Optronix Pvt Ltd
3 Coral Telecom Limited
4 Design and Manufacturing Vista Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
5 Ehoome IOT Private Limited
6 Elcom Innovations Private Limited
7 Frog Cellsat Limited
8 GDN Enterprises Private Limited
9 GO IP Global Services Private Limited
10 GX India Private Limited
11 Huber + Suhner Electronics Private Limited
12 Kaynes International Design & Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.
13 Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd
14 Matrix Comsec Private Limited
15 Netlink ICT Pvt Ltd
16 Netweb Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
17 Panache Digilife Limited
18 Priyaraj Electronics Limited
19 Samriddhi Automations Private Limited
20 Sansap Technology Private Limited
21 Sixth Energy Technologies Private Limited
22 Skyquad Electronics and Appliances Private Limited
23 Surbhi Satcom Private Limited
24 Synegra EMS Limited
25 Systrome Technologies Private Limited
26 Tecniqua India Private Limited
27 Tianyin Worldtech India Private Limited
28 Vihaan Networks Limited
29 Dixon Electro Appliances Private Limited
30 HFCL Limited
31 ITI Limited
32 Neolync Tele Communications Private Limited
33 Syrma SGS Technology Limited
34 Tejas Networks Limited
35 VVDN Technologies Private Limited
36 Commscope India Private Limited
37 Flextronics Technologies (India) Private Limited
38 Jabil Circuit India Private Limited
39 Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Ltd
40 Rising Stars Hi-Tech Private Limited
41 Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd.
42 Sanmina-Sci India Private Limited
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.