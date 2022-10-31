‘PPP GRIEVANCE REDRESSAL FORUM’ organized to resolve various PPP issues Under SCDPM 2.0 Campaign: guidelines issued to resolve pending grievances at all major ports

New Delhi : As part of the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 2.0 all Major Ports under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways organized workshops with their PPP stakeholders to resolve pending grievances. The basic aim for organizing these workshops was to resolve maximum possible number of issues on the spot and chalk out way forward with a clearly defined timeline for the remaining one.

Among Major Ports Paradip Port Authority organized PPP Grievance Redressal Forum with its various stakeholders, in which representatives of concessionaire/captive berth operators participated. The Port management keenly listened to various issues of participants and resolved most of them.

Similarly, the Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla also organized a Workshop on PPP Grievance Redressal Forum with its various stakeholders like Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited, Kandla International Container Limited & Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited.

A ‘PPP grievance meeting’ was organized by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority as per the guidelines of Ministry for all the terminal operators. The meeting was headed by the Chairman, JNPA who briefed about the PPP model. Mormugao Port Authority also organized the same where Terminal operators M/s. SWPL(JSW) and Adani Mormugao Port Terminal Limited participated.

New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA)conducted a hybrid Workshop on ‘PPP Grievance Redressal Forum’ with the stakeholders of existing PPP & Captive terminal/ berth as a part of Special campaign 2.0. All HOD’s, senior officers of NMPA also were present in the meeting. All stake holders / concessionaires were present in the PPP grievances workshop redressal forum where various issues were discussed.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata conducted a PPP Grievances workshop with its stakeholders. Longstanding issue with TMILL were discussed with its representatives and common solution were drawn. Among the participants the representative of Century Ports Ltd. stated that they are yet to start operation and they are confident of abiding by the time schedule of the contract. All these redressal forum meetings are likely to iron out differences between various stakeholders and quicken the pace of PPP project execution thus enhancing better and more efficient port services.

It is noteworthy that in line with the overall spirit of the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 2.0 (SCDPM), during its implementation phase from 2nd October to 31st October,2022 the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Main Secretariat, all major ports and other attached/subordinate offices undertook special drive for swachatha and disposed-off pending matters. As a part of Special Campaign 2.0, ports also implemented several ‘Best Practices’ which includes not only cleaning activities in and around the office premises, awareness workshops, digitization of files and records, sapling plantation, implementation of E-Cars etc. but also simplifying various rules and regulations.