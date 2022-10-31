Commerce Minister expresses heartfelt condolences over the loss of life in the mishap in Morbi, Gujarat

New Delhi : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal today expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of life in the tragic bridge collapse that occurred in Morbi, Gujarat yesterday. He was addressing the gathering before flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ held to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in New Delhi today.

The Minister had tweeted earlier that his sympathies lay with those who lost their loved ones in the catastrophe.

Shri Goyal paid floral tributes at the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel before flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ from the premises of Vanjiya Bhawan.

The Minister also administered the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas Pledge’ to the officials and staff of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

