Diverse Array of Leaders Share Success Mantras at TEDx IIM Sambalpur Event

Sambalpur, March 13th, 2024: IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions ignites the young minds of students with TEDx Talks featuring a diverse array of visionaries from various parts of India. The distinguished speakers shared their vision and insights under the theme ‘One More (S)mile,’ which delved into the true nature of success and appreciated its continuous process. Dr. Sarita Mishra Kolhe, IRS, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Sambalpur graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The leaders from the distinct sectors shared their wisdom and success mantras. They included Nikhil Chandwani, a bestselling author and social influencer; Namita Tiwari, a visionary marketing leader and business strategist; Mrinal Chakraborty, a master NLP and hypnotherapy trainer; Dr. Surakshith Battina, a renowned cosmetic gynecologist; Devan Bhalla, a trailblazing marketer; and Ankur Chaturvedi, AVP at Emami Ltd. and a certified ESG expert.

The event also featured speakers such as Sradhanjali Samantaray, a former captain of the Indian Senior National Women’s Football Team; Cdr Ranjan Bhattacharya, Commander in the Indian Navy and a weapons specialist; and Anmol Ankita, a student icon of Odisha, who delivered a speech in Sansad Bhavan.

Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “TedxIIMSambalpur is not merely an event; it is an immersive experience that unleashes ideas, inspires minds, and celebrates the power of innovation. With a diverse lineup of speakers from various fields, the event sparks intellectual curiosity and fosters meaningful connections among students, it encourages them to broaden their horizons, challenge their assumptions, and develop a more nuanced understanding of complex issues. From thought-provoking talks to networking opportunities. It also creates a platform where individuals can share knowledge, challenge perceptions, and collaborate on initiatives that drive positive change.”

Faculties, staff, invited guests and students were also present during the event.