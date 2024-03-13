Tata Steel Empowers Communities Through Employee Volunteerism

Jajpur, March 13, 2024: Taking yet another step towards community empowerment, employees of Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) donated school bags and learning materials to the children of Annapurna Child Care Home at Nuagaon village of Jajpur district in Odisha. The employees provided pencil boxes, drawing charts sketch pen packets and tiffin boxes to the children of the orphanage.

Extending helping hand through their Employee Volunteerism initiative, staff members from the steel major’s Ferro Chrome Plant in Jajpur, Sukinda Chromite Mine and Bhubaneswar organised fun activities for the boarders and spent quality time with them. Apart from this, the employees also donated durable steel water bottles to inmates of the Jagruti Greh – a home for destitute women located at the same campus.

Expressing happiness over the noble initiative, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge (FAMD), Tata Steel, said, “We believe in the transformative power of volunteerism and aim to create a positive impact on the lives of the disadvantaged sections of the society. We hope such small steps by our employees will help the communities residing in and around our operations area.”

The focus of the initiative was on promoting education and well-being, especially for girls and women with a sense of belief that they are not alone in their pursuit of excellence.

The recipients, including the girls from the orphanage and the women at the destitute centre, expressed their gratitude for the gesture that conveyed a message of care and support from the Tata Steel family. It’s noteworthy to mention that the employees have been organising employee volunteerism programmes at Bhubaneswar, Bamnipal in Keonjhar, Sukinda in Jajpur and other parts of the State.