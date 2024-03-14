Startup Odisha and FICCI FLO Empower Women Entrepreneurs with Successful FLO WE-Pitch Innovation Challenge Contest

Bhubaneswar – Startup Odisha, in collaboration with FICCI FLO, organized the FLO WE-Pitch Innovation Challenge Contest, a dynamic initiative aimed at empowering and celebrating women entrepreneurs in Odisha. Held at O-Hub to commemorate Women’s Day, the event provided a vibrant platform for visionary women to showcase their innovative ideas and talents.

The FLO WE-Pitch Innovation Challenge Contest, in collaboration with partners such as Startup Odisha and Falcon Real Estate, provided participants with an array of benefits, including cash prizes, felicitations, visibility, and opportunities for incubation. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries such as Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman of Startup Odisha, Saveen Kaur Oberai, Managing Director of Oberai Hospitality, Smt. Sujata Biswas, Co-founder of SUTA and other esteemed members from FLO Bhubaneswar.

The event featured a meticulous selection process, with finalists chosen through rigorous in-person interviews. These finalists were afforded the opportunity to showcase their ideas at the final event, receiving invaluable feedback and recognition for their entrepreneurial endeavours. Seven startups pitched their innovative ideas, out of which three were felicitated: Vatsalya Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Dentinvent Private Limited and Chocolaca Enterprises LLP.

With Odisha boasting over 1800 thriving startups, and 43% of these startups led by women entrepreneurs, the event served as a powerful platform to amplify the voices of talented women entrepreneurs. It underscored the acknowledgment of the unique perspectives and untapped potential that women bring to the startup ecosystem.

“Our partnership with FICCI FLO and initiatives like the FLO WE-Pitch Innovation Challenge Contest play a crucial role in promoting women entrepreneurship and driving inclusive growth,” remarked Dr. Omkar Rai during his keynote address at the event. “It is heartening to witness the enthusiasm and creativity displayed by women entrepreneurs in Odisha. Initiatives like these align with and complement government policies, schemes, and programs to promote women entrepreneurship and contribute to inclusive and sustainable growth.”

The FLO WE-Pitch Innovation Challenge Contest stands as a testament to Startup Odisha’s commitment to inspiring, fostering innovation, and empowering visionary women to leave an indelible mark in the entrepreneurial landscape.