BJP Chief Manmohan Samal: No Alliance with BJD in Odisha

By Odisha Diary bureau

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal dismissed any speculation of an alliance with the BJD in the state, firmly stating that there will be no such partnership. He asserted the BJP’s determination to form the government in Odisha, reaffirming their independent political stance.

